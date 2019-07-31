Mountain still to climb



IN a daunting preview of what the finals series may bring, Bright was comprehensively outplayed by the Tarrawingee Bulldogs on Saturday.

The last time these two sides met was at the Easter weekend blockbuster in front of a huge crowd on Bright’s home turf, when Tarrawingee got home by 10 points in a thriller.

Playing on Tarrawingee’s home ground, the match was Bright’s chance even the ledger, secure second spot on the ladder and keep down the third-placed Bulldogs who have been snapping at the Mountain Men’s heels all season.

But on Saturday, Tarrawingee looked the stronger side from the start.

In the first term the Bulldogs kicked 4.2(26) to Bright’s 2.1(13).

