THE stage is where the heart is for young Riley Ellero, who has been dancing with TDA Performing Arts for seven years and has certainly made her mark.

The 13-year-old travels to the Benalla studio twice a week where she pointes her toe into as many genres as she can, including her favourites jazz and contemporary.

Riley has already mixed with best dancers across the country, performing with the Melbourne Ballet Company in their rendition of Alice in Wonderland.

