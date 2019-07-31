Brumbies’ clouded future



THE future of brumbies on the Bogong High Plains is currently under review by the Federal Court of Australia after the Australian Brumby Alliance (ABA) took Parks Victoria to court over their plan to eradicate the wild horse population this month.

Parks Victoria’s 2018-2021 Feral Horse Strategic Action Plan includes the eradication of all Bogong High Plains brumbies, estimated to be 80-100 horses, as well as halving the estimated 2350 brumbies of the Eastern Alps area of Victoria.

The ABA alleges Parks Victoria needs approval from the Federal Minister for Environment Sussan Ley to implement the plan, or it will breach the Federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

Advocates of protecting the brumbies say the heritage value of the wild animals is worth preserving, and environmental damage caused by the horses is overstated, with most damage caused by deer.

