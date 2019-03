Categories:

Tags:

ONE of Myrtleford’s oldest buildings has received some much needed TLC so it can continue to preserve and share the town’s local history.

Three classrooms at the Old School Museum, which was originally constructed in 1870, have had their appearance returned to their original lime washed condition and a collection of documents and artefacts secured from weather and pests.

President of the Historical Society John Taylor said it was an outstanding result.

… to read the full story, click here to access the digital edition