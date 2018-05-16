Anger over unknown future



OWNERS of holiday accommodation houses at Bogong Village are up in arms following an announcement by power company AGL who have decided to “surrender” their interest in the village.

A week and a half ago AGL, the holder of the head-lease, announced it is making offers to acquire the underleases of holiday cabins at Bogong village to simplify the ownership structure.

The subleases are currently held by about 25 private individuals, who are represented by a board of management.

Bogong Pty Ltd accommodation manage Kim McKeown said that the board had been negotiating with AGL for some time, looking at a range of options for the future, but discussions are currently at a standstill.

“Most of the lease holders are deeply attached to the village, they have a lot invested here financially and emotionally, and they are extremely unhappy,” she said.

“The current leases are for the next 10 years with an option to extend, but AGL do not want to honour that.

“One of the leaseholders who originally paid $260,000 for her house was offered $40,000.”

