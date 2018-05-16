Donations to help brigade



JUST short of $3500 has been raised for the Porepunkah CFA through an inaugural community event.

Almost 50 people were set to take part in the first Porepunkah P20 charity cricket match in late March before 20mm of rain forced the game to be cancelled.

However, an afternoon of trivia and raffle draws helped make significant dollars for the CFA after money was raised from the sale of team shirts and donations from sponsors who each contributed $50.

A total of $3450 was raised for the Porepunkah CFA and on Sunday the money was presented to the brigade’s captain Mick Dalbosco at a small gathering at the Punkah Pantry.

