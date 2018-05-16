Clubs back cancer cause



TWO Ovens and Murray football clubs have wrapped their arms around a much-loved local family in raising $15,000 through The Project host Carrie Bickmore’s Beanies 4 Brain Cancer Foundation.

Players, officials and supporters from Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford football clubs will don the charity’s beanies when the clubs meet at the WJ Findlay Oval on July 14, the day before what would have been Lina O’Donohue’s 50th birthday.

Lina, who lost her battle with brain cancer in December, was originally from Myrtleford, and became a popular figure at the Rovers while supporting her husband, former player and coach John, and watching their children, Kara and Josh, grow up around the club.

Organiser, Corina Falconer said The ‘sea of beanies’ concept originated among Kara’s under 16 Rovers netball team, but quickly gained interest among the club’s other teams.

“Then we decided we would make a day of it and include Myrtleford, because Lina came from Myrtleford,” Corina said.

