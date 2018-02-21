Local heroes carry honour


Categories: Community, Events, Featured Stories, News
ALL SMILES: Michelle Chalwell waves to the crowd during her Queen’s Baton Relay stint.

BRIGHT’S Michele Chalwell said it was a privilege to be involved in the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay in Wodonga last week.

Ms Chalwell was one of three Alpine Shire residents picked as a baton bearer to carry the Queen’s message on its journey to the Gold Coast where the Games will take place from April 4-15.

Tawonga Primary principal Kim Franzke also carried the baton on Thursday during its stint in Wodonga while Myrtleford’s Rory Hazeldine took part in the relay in Wangaratta a day earlier.

