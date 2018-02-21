Lessons to be learnt



MYRTLEFORD’S footballers are finally set to soon play some competitive football after what co-coach Terry Burgess described as a “very solid” pre-season.

The Saints, under Burgess and fellow incoming coach Tim Looby, have been training three nights a week since November in a bid to make amends for last season’s below-par performances.

The Saints will hold a training camp in Myrtleford this weekend to be followed by a trip to Wangaratta to watch Saturday night’s JLT practice match between Richmond and Essendon at Norm Minns Oval.

“Hopefully the boys get a chance to see first-hand how professional players operate and their roles within the team,” Burgess said.

“Seeing them live is so much more beneficial than seeing them on TV, being able to see the whole ground and assess what they’re doing will be good for them.”

The Saints will then ramp up preparations again with practice matches booked in against Goulburn Valley heavyweights Kyabram and Benalla on March 3 and 10.

