Saints secure win

SMOTHERING: Jalen Barker and Ryan and Charlie Crisp apply pressure to Wangaratta’s Michael Jenkins during Saturday night’s game. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

A DOMINANT first half has helped Myrtleford to its first win in the CBL men’s competition.

Facing Wangaratta, the Saints led 46-23 at the break before running out 79-61 winners at home on Saturday night.

Coach Les Stevens said the victory will be a be huge boost for his team as they head into back to back winnable games against Wallan and Echuca this weekend.

“Saturday’s win will give the guys a lot of confidence,” he said.

“We finally showed what we can do and I think we can win both games this weekend.

“Wallan are on a bit of a slide at the moment, they’ve lost three in a row and Echuca is struggling so as long as we go in with the right frame of mind we’ll be a chance.”

