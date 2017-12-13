Philipa deserves college salute



Philippa Cartwright’s 50 years of extraordinary service for the children and families of Myrtleford will come to an end next week when she retires from teaching at Myrtleford P-12 College

She had been teaching for eight years at what has since become Myrtleford P-12 College when Australian hard rock band AC/DC in 1975 released the album which contained its hit song – ‘It’s a long way to the top’.

In its way it’s the perfect metaphor for Mrs Cartwright’s extraordinary 50-year career – a record of service that ensures she will long have a place as one of few in Victoria to achieve such distinction.

It also works for the former Victorian and now Australian Football League team with which many Myrtleford families have long identified her.

The Collingwood Magpies have in all that time won the premiership cup just twice – in 1990 and 2010.

“I would teach maths and we would have the Collingwood football ladder on the wall,” Mrs Cartwright said

“I was just trying to hook the boys into doing a bit of learning and so every Monday morning someone would go to the staff room to get the newspaper and bring it back and it was their job to read the results,” she said.

