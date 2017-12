Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE and Indigo shire and eastern Wangaratta district Landcare groups have secured significant grant funding for projects from the Victorian government.

Jaclyn Symes (MLC, Northern Victoria) said a $175,000-plus allocation had been made to aid preservation and conservation of the natural environment in the North East under the Victorian Landcare Grants program.

Groups in alpine and sub-alpine areas are sharing more than $31,000.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition