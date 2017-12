Categories:

NINETEEN young artists have turned the drab concrete walls of Porepunkah’s Riverside Park toilet block into a colourful and vibrant community mural.

The group, which included teenagers from Porepunkah, Bright and Myrtleford, attended a workshop with Melbourne-based street artist AJ Tan on Friday to brainstorm their creative ideas.

They then spent the weekend learning aerosol painting techniques and bringing their concepts to life.

