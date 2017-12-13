Champ gets ready to rumble at Falls Creek



RECENTLY crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker has visited the High Country for some early conditioning ahead of his title defence in February.

Whittaker, 26, last week spent three days at Falls Creek where he and his team took advantage of cross-training opportunities in preparation for his fight with American Luke Rockhold.

Earlier this year Whittaker became the first Australian and first New Zealand-born fighter to hold a UFC title when he defeated Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight crown in July.

He was promoted to the undisputed champion when Canada’s Georges St-Pierre vacated the UFC middleweight championship on December 8 because of health problems.

Whittaker will face 33-year-old Rockhold in Perth on February 10.

“This camp is like a prelude to the camp leading into my fight in February and is a great way to kick things off,” Whittaker said.

