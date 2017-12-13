Champ gets ready to rumble at Falls Creek


Categories: Sport
Tags:
WEB_UFC Champ Whittaker at Falls Creek_Hocking (3)_pe_c5_20171212
With just 9 weeks until his title defence in Perth, Australia's UFC middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker has journeyed to the Victorian High Country at Falls Creek this week. Whittaker and his team from Sydney based Gracie Jiu Jitsu took advantage of the cross training facilities at the resort taking to the mountain biking trails and gym facilities, circuit work while also taking to the (now) green ski trails for some mountain top touch rugby. The team are vowing to return for future training opportunities. Falls Creek is is also hosting several elite athletes ahead of a busy summer competition season and Commonwealth Games preparation.

RECENTLY crowned Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight world champion Robert Whittaker has visited the High Country for some early conditioning ahead of his title defence in February.

Whittaker, 26, last week spent three days at Falls Creek where he and his team took advantage of cross-training opportunities in preparation for his fight with American Luke Rockhold.

Earlier this year Whittaker became the first Australian and first New Zealand-born fighter to hold a UFC title when he defeated Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight crown in July.

He was promoted to the undisputed champion when Canada’s Georges St-Pierre vacated the UFC middleweight championship on December 8 because of health problems.

Whittaker will face 33-year-old Rockhold in Perth on February 10.

“This camp is like a prelude to the camp leading into my fight in February and is a great way to kick things off,” Whittaker said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!