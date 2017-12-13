Better roll-out for ‘Better Places’ work


Categories: News
Tags: ,
WEB_Myrt better places change 2_pe_c5_20171212

ALPINE Shire Council has changed the works schedule for Myrtleford’s ‘Alpine Better Places’ project to limit the potential effects of traffic disruption on holiday trade in the town centre.

The $1.87 million refurbishment of Myrtleford’s heart – with construction of a roundabout on Myrtle Street (Great Alpine Road), its re-development of a tree-lined avenue, and park and other public places works – was to start on January 8.

But concerns aired in the Times Observer on November 22 revealed worries by local business owners about the timing of the works roll-out.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!