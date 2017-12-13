Better roll-out for ‘Better Places’ work



ALPINE Shire Council has changed the works schedule for Myrtleford’s ‘Alpine Better Places’ project to limit the potential effects of traffic disruption on holiday trade in the town centre.

The $1.87 million refurbishment of Myrtleford’s heart – with construction of a roundabout on Myrtle Street (Great Alpine Road), its re-development of a tree-lined avenue, and park and other public places works – was to start on January 8.

But concerns aired in the Times Observer on November 22 revealed worries by local business owners about the timing of the works roll-out.

