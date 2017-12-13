Alpine TAFE apprentices among the best around



APPRENTICES who are from or working in the Upper Ovens Valley have taken out 12 of the 50 awards presented at the annual Trade Awards for GOTAFE’s Wangaratta and Benalla campuses.

Last Wednesday’s awards were attended by more than 220 apprentices, employers, sponsors and GOTAFE trainers with honours for outstanding pre-apprentices, and apprentices in their first, second, third and fourth years.

Snow Road Cabinets’ Ben Antonello (building and construction – joinery), Boynton’s Feathertop Winery’s Caroline Hodge (hospitality – cookery), Nicoll Engineering’s Thomas Johnson (engineering – mechanical trade) and Alpine Motorcycles’ Josh Roche (automotive – outdoor power equipment) were all named outstanding final year apprentices.

Harry Bartlett of Ronad Constructions and Tayla Lewis from Bright Coiffure received outstanding second year apprentice honours for carpentry and hairdressing.

Mitch Harper (Cummins South Pacific), Jordan Harrington (Plumbing by Hall) and Sherry Brown (Carter Holt Harvey) were the outstanding first year apprentices in automotive – heavy vehicle, plumbing, and engineering – mechanical trade.

Myrtleford’s Ellie Burgess and Bernice Bitting, who is part of the Thathangathay Foundation’s indigenous training program at Dumu Balcony Café in Bright, received non apprentice awards for hair and beauty and hospitality.

