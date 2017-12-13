Alpine TAFE apprentices among the best around


Categories: Community, Events, Featured Stories, News
Tags: ,
WEB_TAFE awards_pe_c4_20171211
TOP OF THE CLASS: Bright’s Caroline Hodge was last week named Outstanding Final Year Apprentice for hospitality at the GOTAFE annual Trade Awards.

APPRENTICES who are from or working in the Upper Ovens Valley have taken out 12 of the 50 awards presented at the annual Trade Awards for GOTAFE’s Wangaratta and Benalla campuses.

Last Wednesday’s awards were attended by more than 220 apprentices, employers, sponsors and GOTAFE trainers with honours for outstanding pre-apprentices, and apprentices in their first, second, third and fourth years.

Snow Road Cabinets’ Ben Antonello (building and construction – joinery), Boynton’s Feathertop Winery’s Caroline Hodge (hospitality – cookery), Nicoll Engineering’s Thomas Johnson (engineering – mechanical trade) and Alpine Motorcycles’ Josh Roche (automotive – outdoor power equipment) were all named outstanding final year apprentices.

Harry Bartlett of Ronad Constructions and Tayla Lewis from Bright Coiffure received outstanding second year apprentice honours for carpentry and hairdressing.

Mitch Harper (Cummins South Pacific), Jordan Harrington (Plumbing by Hall) and Sherry Brown (Carter Holt Harvey) were the outstanding first year apprentices in automotive – heavy vehicle, plumbing, and engineering – mechanical trade.

Myrtleford’s Ellie Burgess and Bernice Bitting, who is part of the Thathangathay Foundation’s indigenous training program at Dumu Balcony Café in Bright, received non apprentice awards for hair and beauty and hospitality.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!