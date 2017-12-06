Wheels of fortune



ALPINE Shire Council expects an economic boost for local businesses of nearly $1 million when more than 3000 cyclists converge on Bright for next year’s Bicycle Network RACV Great Victorian Bike Ride.

The nine-day rolling bike ride returns to the North East in 2018 with riders setting off from Bright on November 24 and winding their way through the region before ending in Benalla on December 2.

Bicycle Network’s events general manager Rebecca Lane said the 35th ride will give cyclists a taste of both beautiful bike riding and delicious local produce.

“Bright is famous for being one of Victoria’s most scenic and bike-friendly destinations, nestled in the foothills of the Alpine region,” she said.

“It’s not just mountains that we will get to see, however, with the mighty Murray River also a key part of the route.

“After a day of beautiful cycling, riders will get to kick back in some of the state’s best food and wine destinations.”

