Marian 100 outruns rain


WET AND SOGGY: Bonnie Benson and Giordana Genero make their way into Myrtleford.

MYRTLEFORD’S Marian College students have braved torrential rain to complete this year’s Marian 100.

The annual run saw 62 students make the almost 100-kilometre journey from Mount Hotham to Myrtleford last Friday.

This year’s event also marked a major milestone – with the run taking place for the 25th time.

The college expects to donate about $6000 to Camp Quality when final tallies are counted.

Marian 100 coordinator Davina Perkins said it was another exceptional effort by students who departed Mt Hotham before 6am in an attempt to avoid some of the forecast heavy rain.

