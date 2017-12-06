Bags set to take flight


FINALLY HERE: Mount Beauty’s hard-working Boomerang Bag makers have produced more than 600 hand-made re-useable shopping bags.

SINGLE-use plastic shopping bags will soon be a thing of the past in the Upper Kiewa if the hard work of the Mount Beauty Boomerang Bag group pays off.

Volunteers have produced 600 hand-made bags from recycled and new fabric and started to distribute them to local shoppers and businesses.

Jodi Mann said that a number would also be given to Mt Beauty Anglicare emergency food relief program, in which single-use plastic bags are being used to distribute weekly food bundles to local families in need.

“Now the recipients will be able to send the bag back for re-filling instead of getting a new one,” she said.

“The bags will also be distributed to local small businesses such as Kiwi’s Market Garden, Uniting Church op shop, Tawonga South Newsagency and Mt Beauty Hardware and Drapery.”

