Emergency response

Mayor wants families to update vulnerable persons’ list


Categories: Community, Emergency, Environment, Front Page - Times, News
Tags:
WEB_flood premier 9066_pe_c5_20171204
HERE TO HELP: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews met with local emergency services on Sunday to see for himself the impact of the rain. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

 

ALPINE mayor Ron Janas has encouraged local families to ensure the names and contact points of vulnerable relatives and friends – particularly older people living alone – are listed with Alpine Health ahead of potential emergencies like last weekend’s rain.

Cr Janas said Alpine Health maintained a vulnerable person register so that emergency management personnel were able to check on their safety, and that of their property, during severe weather or fires.

“We need to keep a check on vulnerable people across all our communities at times like this,” he said.

“We need as a neighbourly community to make sure Alpine Health’s vulnerable persons list is up to date.

“There’s always the risk that someone could fall through the cracks and we must make sure, as much as it’s possible, that this doesn’t occur.”

Cr Janas and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews – who flew in to Myrtleford by helicopter on Sunday to review the effects of three-day falls – thanked State Emergency Service personnel and other volunteers who rallied to help those caught up by the weather.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!