Emergency response



Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE mayor Ron Janas has encouraged local families to ensure the names and contact points of vulnerable relatives and friends – particularly older people living alone – are listed with Alpine Health ahead of potential emergencies like last weekend’s rain.

Cr Janas said Alpine Health maintained a vulnerable person register so that emergency management personnel were able to check on their safety, and that of their property, during severe weather or fires.

“We need to keep a check on vulnerable people across all our communities at times like this,” he said.

“We need as a neighbourly community to make sure Alpine Health’s vulnerable persons list is up to date.

“There’s always the risk that someone could fall through the cracks and we must make sure, as much as it’s possible, that this doesn’t occur.”

Cr Janas and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews – who flew in to Myrtleford by helicopter on Sunday to review the effects of three-day falls – thanked State Emergency Service personnel and other volunteers who rallied to help those caught up by the weather.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

