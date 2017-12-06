Plans for girls’ footy to take off



NEW Alpine Lions coach Craig Dent will put some key structures in place for the upcoming season in an attempt to fast track girls’ footy in the Ovens Valley.

Dent, who takes over from Scott Reeb, has extensive coaching experience and last year was in charge of the North East Bushrangers V/Line Cup team and head of the NSW Female Academy in Albury.

“The first thing we’ve tried to do is expand the branding of Alpine Lions and make sure we’re attracting girls from right across the Ovens and Kiewa valleys not just girls from Wangaratta or the King Valley,” he said.

“I’ve visited schools in Bright, Myrtleford, Mt Beauty and Beechworth and we’ve had significant interest from girls in all those towns.

“While our main training will be at Whorouly we’ll also have group training in Bright and Mt Beauty with the girls completing specific training I’ve designed.”

Dent said an Alpine Lions academy will also be established.

