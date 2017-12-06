Cubs make cut



TWO Ovens Valley United juniors are set to take on the best cricketers from across Victoria when the new year hits.

Monique Martin, 14, and Nick Blesser, 13, have both been selected in this year’s North East Knights squads, in respective boys and girls under 14s sides.

The pair survived recent trials against the region’s best up and coming cricketers and will now travel to Melbourne in January for the Victorian Pathway Program State Championships.

The Marian College youngsters both play for Ovens Valley United’s combined under 14s team with Beechworth in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association.

The team is currently fourth with just one loss from their first four games of the season.

Blesser has played a key role in the team’s early season success, the opening batsman has only been dismissed once in his four innings.

