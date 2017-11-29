Saints’ amazing Grace



MYRTLEFORD has moved up to third in the Country Basketball League women’s standings following a 34-point win over Echuca on Saturday night.

The Saints women made light work of the Pirates with teenage guard Grace McKerral starring with a game-high 23 points in her first match of the season.

McKerral missed the first four games of the campaign through injury but showed no signs of an ankle complaint in a strong shooting exhibition that included four three-pointers.

Co-captains Bec Piazza and Paige Zamperoni were also dominant finishing with 22 and 19 points respectively in the 78-44 route.

Coach Les Stevens said it was another encouraging performance as the Saints made the most of their experience to outmuscle the young home team.

“The girls came out and played really hard, they moved the ball well and were aggressive to the basket,” he said.

“We had a size advantage with Bec Piazza and we played to that strength.”

