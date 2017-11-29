Romance blooms in the valley



POREPUNKAH-BASED author, Laura Simpson has recently released her debut novel Beyond Today.

Printed by US-based Boroughs Publishing Group the novel is the first in a series of five books.

Set in the Alpine Valley, Beyond Today, is a love story that showcases the natural beauty of the region and doesn’t shy away from big social issues.

“This region was the perfect inspiration for my strong, independent heroine who escaped the city to find herself again,” Simpson said.

“I really wanted to convey her love of nature and for the people within this community as a central aspect of who she is.

People interested in purchasing Beyond Today can do so at https://lsimpsonauthor.com.

