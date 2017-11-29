New tower commissioned



CATHY McGowan (MHR, Indi) and Telstra representatives have promised to continue to address mobile phone coverage issues in Alpine communities.

Officially launching Rosewhite’s new telephone tower last Wednesday, Ms McGowan and Telstra area general manager for east and south west Victoria Loretta Willaton said Kancoona would be one of the next blackspots to be assessed.

“Kancoona is on the list and has been since the start,” Ms McGowan said.

“I hope after today we can work out how that community, which was so badly affected by the Black Saturday bushfires (in 2009) can get the connectivity it needs.”

Ms Willaton said Telstra was looking at alternative options to provide a solution to phone coverage in one of the Kiewa Valley’s most isolated areas.

“We understand the concerns the community have and know that it’s been a priority of Cathy McGowan’s so we will work with the local community and see what options there are,” she said.

The Rosewhite phone tower is of three to be funded in Alpine Shire through round one and two of the federal government’s and Telstra’s mobile black spot program.

A tower at Buffalo River is next to be completed while the third is set to improve coverage in Wandiligong.

