Dopey drivers a risk

THE Country Fire Authority has sent a blunt message to road users: stay alert – particularly after Monday’s declaration of the official fire danger period for summer.

Tawonga CFA drivers were shocked last week when the drivers of on-coming vehicles from Mount Beauty failed to stop and give way to two crews called to a bushfire near Tawonga South.

The brigade’s Bruce Vine said his unit had been despatched on Wednesday to a fire in Simmonds Creek Road, into which fire crews had to turn right from Kiewa Valley Highway just before the Kiewa West River bridge.

“We had our lights flashing but several cyclists and two cars just came straight through from Mount Beauty without giving way,” he told the Alpine Observer.

“We would have been very visible for a long way as the highway is very straight at that point.

“I thought it worthwhile drawing this to everyone’s attention as we enter the summer fire period – let’s be sensible.”

CFA District 24 operations and duty officer Ash Mills said the Tawonga brigade’s concerns “scratched the surface”.

