Bright bolstered

BRIGHT has added quality to its midfield with the signing of a former junior Brody Ricardi and Nick Howell from Myrtleford.

The pair are the Mountain Men’s third and fourth signings under new coach Paul Dalbosco, following on from big-men Dylan Cudmore and Paul Harrison.

Ricardi spent the past two seasons playing in the Northern Football League with Northcote Park.

The 24 year-old also comes with Ovens and Murray experience having played the majority of his senior football with the Myrtleford.

He kicked 21 goals in 18 games in his last season at McNamara Reserve in 2015.

Howell has played all his football with Myrtleford having come through the club’s junior ranks.

Coach Paul Dalbosco said Ricardi and Howell will bring real quality to Bright’s engine room.

