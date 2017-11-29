Advocate’s ability honoured


Categories: Alpine, Community, Featured Stories, Health, News
Tags:
COMMUNITY ADVOCATE: Regional Disability Advocacy Service chairperson Jen Tait with ambassador Marg Goodman, who was recently awarded the Jack Irvine Shield.

MYRTLEFORD personality Marg Goodman has been honoured for her work supporting people with disabilities.

Mrs Goodman was awarded the Jack Irvine Memorial Shield by the Regional Disability Advocacy Service (RDAS) at its recent annual general meeting.

The organisation, which formed earlier this year through the merging of the Disability Advocacy and Information Service of Wodonga (DAIS) and the Disability Advocacy Network of Wagga, provides important support services for people across North East Victoria and the NSW Riverina.

The shield is named in honour of the first president of DAIS and is given to a person who demonstrates that living with a disability is no deterrent to having a full and active life.

RDAS chairperson Jen Tait said Mrs Goodman, who was born with polio, had taken a leading role advocating strongly for people with disabilities.

