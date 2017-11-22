Star Saints return



MYRTLEFORD is set to regain a heap of star power for next year’s Ovens and Murray netball season.

Former Toni Wilson Medallist Rebecca Piazza and Ovens and Murray representative Saige Broz will headline a host of players returning for the Saints in 2017.

Paige Zamperoni, Celestine Ellen, Samantha Pulvirenti and Laura Morrison are among the other names that will again line up in red, black and white.

After just four wins over the past three seasons, A grade co-coach Bridget Flint-Chapman said the club was thrilled to have so much talent returning at the one time.

“All those players are potential A grade players so it’s a really good situation to be in,” she said.

“Bec and Saige played for us in 2015 but the other girls haven’t been at the club in three-four years or more.

