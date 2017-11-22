Numbers concern



THULE B24 race director Andrew Miller says changes could be on the cards for Bright’s only 24-hour mountain bike race after another drop in participation.

Despite attracting seven-time solo world champion Jason English, entries were the lowest they’ve been since the race’s first edition in 2013.

Miller said the forecast wet weather had an impact again along with the fact two other mountain bike events took place across the state, one of those being Falls Creek’s Ignition.

“We’ve got some serious thinking to do, we had about 220-230 on the weekend and need 400 entries to break even, but five years in we thought we would be close to 1000,” Miller said.

“To promote it effectively we really need a decent size marketing budget and that’s just capital we don’t have.

“Maybe autumn is an option but if we do go with a change it probably requires a bit of marketing to get that new date out there.

