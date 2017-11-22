Gym hours power up



ALPINE Shire Council is progressing in its plans to extend the opening hours of the Bright Sports Centre after changes to its closed circuit television surveillance camera policy.

CCTV infrastructure forms part of the security measures required to enable extended and after-hours access and councillors at last week’s November meeting approved the amendment of the policy to include the Gavan Street facility.

At the April 2016 council meeting a petition was tabled in which signatories sought the extension of gym operating hours at the centre, requesting seven-day access.

The project was subsequently approved in the 2016-17 budget and CCTV and system hardware was installed late last financial year.

The centre is currently open Monday-Thursday 7am-1pm and 4-8pm, Friday 7am-1pm and 3-7pm, and Saturday 9am-12pm.

A new door control and swipe card system will allow unsupervised access outside those times and extend access to Sundays.

