Extra spring in life relay steps

STORMY weather put an added spring in the steps of Alpine ‘Relay for Life’ participants on at Myrtleford’s McNamara Reserve on Saturday.

After almost 59 millimetres of rain showing in TAFCO’s Friday weather report for Myrtleford, a few added falls on Saturday kept almost 100 participants on their toes in the Cancer Council Victoria cancer awareness and fundraising event.

The ‘Relay’ celebrates those who have experienced cancer and their carers and supporters.

It again included special ceremonies and observance – with a traditional opening lap of McNamara oval by survivors and carers – after Bo Bristow, whose mother recently passed away from cancer, cut the ribbon.

Participants ranged from youngsters Sam Milligan, Madi Ramia, George Milligan, Ali Ramia and brothers Cohen Kneebone, Rylan and Hunter Harris to Myrtleford P12 College students Lara Selzar, Ashlyn Buckley, Georgia Milford, Shanae Wertmuller, Emma Shaw and Cherie Selzar.

College assistant principal Barry Holden also joined the school team.

