BRIGHT Community Bank’s on-going partnership with Alpine Health has helped deliver another defibrillator for the town.

Alpine View Children’s Centre in Bright will now house an automated external defibrillator (AED) that will be accessible 24-hours a day.

The defibrillator is one 14 which Bright and District Community Bank has given to local groups and organisations and just the third that is available around the clock.

