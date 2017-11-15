West Peak takes a fresh view of old country club



THE Mount Beauty community is delighted about the imminent re-opening of an old social centre – Mt Beauty Country Club – in fresh guise as the West Peak Hotel.

The name is a reference to the famous west peak of Mount Bogong, the major landmark of the Upper Kiewa.

The country club was long the social hub of the town but closed for financial reasons in mid-2015.

Spokesman Steve Bellman said that the club had always been on the consortium’s radar but the investors thought they had lost their chance when it was sold.

