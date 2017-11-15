Saints raise stakes



Categories:

Tags:

MYRTLEFORD will focus pre-Christmas training efforts on player skills.

The Saints took to the training track for the first time under new coaches Terry Burgess and Tim Looby on Monday night ahead of what will be a ramped up preseason.

Disposal was one area that let the Saints down at key stages of games throughout 2017 and Burgess said players would be putting plenty of time into bettering their skills and positional understanding.

“The focus will be working on a bit of skill and craft development whether it be in a player’s position or other areas of the ground,” he said.

