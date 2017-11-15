Porepunkah super loss



Categories:

Tags:

ALPINE Shire current and former residents are missing almost $7.2 million in lost or unclaimed superannuation.

One hundred and forty people from Porepunkah are each missing an average sum of $7203 among 1557 residents who live or once lived in the shire and who have been identified as owners of the stray dollars.

Another 110 who last had a Dinner Plain address are missing an average of $5490 and in Bright and Harrietville 365 account holders have lost or unclaimed superannuation amounting to an average of $5433 in accounts held by superannuation funds or the Australian Taxation Office.

In Tawonga South 83 people are missing an average of $4275, in Mount Beauty 173 have become separated from an average of $3428 and in Wandiligong 43 are missing an average of $2228.

The tallies of the missing retirement savings and the postcodes of affected account holders have been disclosed by the ATO in an attempt by the federal government to encourage people to claim the funds.

The ATO last week revealed that Australian superannuation funds currently hold $14.12 billion in lost superannuation and the ATO itself holds an additional $3.75b in what it defines as ‘unclaimed’ superannuation.

