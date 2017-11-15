Numbers add up for Marian teacher



MYRTLEFORD Marian College teacher Andrea Skahill has been selected as an Australian mathematics teaching champion for her commitment to improving the numeracy skills of students.

Ms Skahill is one of 300 teachers nation-wide that will help transform the teaching of mathematics in Australian schools as part of the reSolve: Maths by Inquiry program.

The Australian Government Department of Education and Training initiative, managed by the Australian Academy of Science in collaboration with the Australian Association of Mathematics Teachers, provides Australian schools in Foundation to Year 10 with resources to help students learn mathematics in an innovative and engaging way.

Executive director of reSolve: Maths by Inquiry, Dr Steve Thornton, said Ms Skahill had been selected because of her dedication to ensuring students have the best possible mathematics education and commitment to sharing knowledge with colleagues.

“We are delighted that so many passionate and committed teachers want to be part of this exciting initiative and are eager to take the work of the reSolve team across Australia now and into the future,” he said.

“In her role as a champion of reSolve Ms Skahill will work with colleagues at Marian College and in the region to trial reSolve resources, conduct professional learning and promote a spirit of inquiry in school maths.”

