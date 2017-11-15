Bright bats fail to fire



BRIGHT’S batting woes continued in round five of the Wangaratta and District A reserve cricket season as the Wanderers again fell well short of their 68 overs.

Bright was all out in 52.5 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat against Rutherglen at Barkley Park on Saturday.

Seamus Phillips top scored with 42 while Zander Dalbosco (20), Justin Jenvey (16), Travis Applegarth (14), Darcy Martin (11) and Dylan Bursill (10) all got starts but were unable to go on.

A 53-run third wicket partnership between Phillips and Dalbosco helped Bright recover from 2/14 after the early loss of openers Bursill and Harry Jamieson.

But after tea Bright’s middle and lower orders again dropped quickly as they were bundled out for 130.

Although an improvement from the previous week when the Wanderers was all out for 90 against Yarrawonga Mulwala, co-captain Dylan Bursill said his players still need to work harder at the crease.

