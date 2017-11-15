Alpine Shire considers ‘Better Places’



ALPINE Shire Council was last night to consider a $647,000 ‘Alpine Better Places’ first stage Myrtleford refurbishment contract for the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Myrtle and Standish streets.

Council assets director Will Jeremy made a recommendation to last night’s council meeting in Bright that it approve a tender from North East Civil Construction for the works.

The Bright-based tender was one of four submissions made to the council when the invitation was published in mid-September.

It was the only one shortlisted after council officers’ initial assessment.

The Myrtle-Standish streets’ roundabout is one of the principal works in the ‘Better Places’ strategy to beautify Myrtleford’s heart.

The Myrtle Street (Great Alpine Road) project, including landscaping, is to cost $1.87 million and is slated for completion in 2019.

