P12 College vocational certificate of applied learning students have completed a garden refurbishment project at Barwidgee Lodge – delighting the residents of the Alpine Health Myrtleford aged care home.

College VCAL co-ordinator Mick Dwyer said the 17 students in the course had this year chosen to work with several community groups.

The lodge garden work included re-plumbing reticulation, removing old and damaged plants and replacing these with new plants, and mulching.

