Josh torches Tigers

OVENS Valley United has fallen to another loss in Wangaratta and District A grade cricket after a Josh Lawrence masterclass on Saturday.

Yarrawonga Mulwala’s prized recruit blasted his second consecutive hundred to lead the Lakers to a big win over the Tigers who remain without a win after four rounds.

Ovens Valley had the home side in early trouble at 4/58 chasing 177 before Lawrence took the game away from visitors with a scintillating 149.

Even Tigers opening batsman and senior manager Tom Chettleburgh was in awe.

“He (Lawrence) is an absolute gun, it was actually a pleasure to witness his innings even though we were on the wrong side of it,” he said.

“With them four for 50-odd and Michael Newton bowling at good pace I thought we were on but then Lawrence got going and proved his class.

