Dalbosco on board



Categories:

Tags:

BRIGHT has unveiled three-time premiership player and Team of the Century member Paul Dalbosco as its new senior football coach.

Dalbosco coached Bright’s under 18s last season and will step up to senior ranks for the first time in 2018.

He replaces Ben Jones who is set to play on next season.

Dalbosoco said having the support of the players was a key reason for taking on the role.

“I’ve done quite a bit of coaching in junior football in the past and was approached by the club late last season about potentially taking on the senior job,” he said.

“A few of the players came to me as well to see whether I would be interested and to be honest that was probably the thing that got me over the line.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

