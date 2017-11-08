Costly hole in the wall



Categories:

Tags:

STAGE one of the new Alpine Events Park multipurpose facility is set to be delayed by up to six weeks after the existing ground floor of Bright’s Pioneer Park pavilion was found to have major structural flaws.

Two and a half weeks ago the project’s building contractors, Barton St Developments, raised concerns about some of the building’s structural components which were to be retained as part of the new work.

Two independent structural engineers who later carried out tests advised Alpine Shire Council that elements of the original changerooms were not constructed according to the approved design.

The construction of the changerooms in 2006 was managed by the council as owner/builder with packages of work being tendered to local contractors.

The unplanned remediation works will now be a significant added cost.

North East Media understands it could be as much as $450,000 to $500,000.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

