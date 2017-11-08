Childcare a cut above the rest



MOUNT Beauty’s Lake View Children’s Centre has been highly rated for exceeding the national quality standard for children’s services and care.

The centre provides long day care and kindergarten programs to families from the Upper Kiewa Valley.

It is managed by Alpine Children’s Services (ACS), a not-for-profit organisation providing six high-quality early childhood services throughout Alpine Shire.

ACS general manager Jenny Griffiths said Lake View had received an overall rating of ‘Exceeding the national quality standard’ from the Victorian Department of Education and Training during its most recent assessment.

This is the highest possible rating for a children’s centre in Victoria.

“It reflects the depth of experience and dedication of our team of staff, and is also is indicative of the quality of the service provided to the community by Alpine Children’s Services as a whole,” Ms Griffiths said.

