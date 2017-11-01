Op Shop helps to save lives


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, Health, News
Tags: , ,
LIFE SAVING: Paramedics Mark Frost and Gareth Graham thanked Op Shop volunteers Lois Matthews, Dave Price and Fay Williams for their donation.

PARAMEDICS in the Ovens and Kiewa valleys will now be able to better maintain their skills to treat cardiac arrests and provide close to real-life training for others with new first aid dummies.

Ambulance stations in Bright, Mt Beauty and Myrtleford have recently obtained the newest CPR and defibrillation mannequin’s courtesy of the Bright Op Shop.

Bright paramedic Mark Frost said ambulance stations across the state would soon be equipped with the dummies.

“These new mannequins have an airway head which means we can practice the interventions that we do on patients in terms of airway management,” he said.

“It provides feedback so that we can assess during the training and later can also review with it.”

The Bright Op Shop donated almost $17,000 to purchase the three mannequins which Mr Frost said would greatly benefit paramedics with their own training and be a better teaching tool for the public.

 

