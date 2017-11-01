Cup coaches on board



JAYDEN Vescio and Matt Park have extended their tenure as co-coaches of Myrtleford Savoy.

They will continue as senior men’s playing coaches after leading the Savoys to the AWFA league and cup double this past season.

Park said it was an easy decision for he and Vescio to recommit for a third year.

“It has worked out unbelievable and not just from an on-field perspective,” he said.

“Having a whole squad of players, not just the first team, buy in to the fact it’s a team game has been the key behind our success over the past two seasons.

“As first time coaches Jayden and I have loved it, the two of us take over at different times when we feel we need to and that’s something that happens without us even talking about it, it’s just a natural thing that occurs.

