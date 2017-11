Categories:

Tags:

MULTIPLE World and Australian solo mountain bike champion Jason English will headline the Thule B24 in Bright later this month.

The seven-time 24-hour mountain bike world champion and nine-time Australian champion will ride the event for the first time.

Now in its fifth year, the B24 will see hundreds of mountain bike enthusiasts from across the country converge on Bright to race solo, pairs and team categories over November 18-19.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition