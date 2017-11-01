Alpine valley vignerons guide fresh directions



ALPINE Valleys’ vignerons have brought another of their marketing strategies to fruition with the publication of a new brochure and map to promote the Alpine wine region.

Alpine Valleys Vignerons’ Association president Micheal Freudenstein said the new material was one outcome of a four-part project supported by a $20,000 grant from the Victorian government to build the Alpine Valleys’ wine region brand.

“The main purpose was to brand ours as a premium grape and wine-producing region and raise the profile for visitors, local consumers and trade buyers of fruit and wine products,” he said.

“The project was jointly funded by the Victorian government’s wine growth fund and the grape and wine producers of the Alpine Valleys Wine Region.

“The assistance of the Regional Development Victoria was greatly appreciated by the Alpine Valleys Vignerons Association.”

