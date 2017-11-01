Alpine valley vignerons guide fresh directions


Categories: Community, Featured Stories, News, Tourism
Tags: , ,
FRESH ROADS: Alpine Valleys Vignerons’ Association president Micheal Freudenstein with a copy of the new Alpine wine region map in Myrtleford’s Alpine Wine Shop – a collaborative retail venture between local wine producers. PHOTO: Justin Jenvey

ALPINE Valleys’ vignerons have brought another of their marketing strategies to fruition with the publication of a new brochure and map to promote the Alpine wine region.

Alpine Valleys Vignerons’ Association president Micheal Freudenstein said the new material was one outcome of a four-part project supported by a $20,000 grant from the Victorian government to build the Alpine Valleys’ wine region brand.

“The main purpose was to brand ours as a premium grape and wine-producing region and raise the profile for visitors, local consumers and trade buyers of fruit and wine products,” he said.

“The project was jointly funded by the Victorian government’s wine growth fund and the grape and wine producers of the Alpine Valleys Wine Region.

“The assistance of the Regional Development Victoria was greatly appreciated by the Alpine Valleys Vignerons Association.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition

Classifieds

By Phone

03 5752 1058

Fax: 03 5752 2627

By Email

classi.timesobserver@
nemedia.com.au

When to book

Observer & Times Classifieds

3pm Monday

North East Jobs

3pm Friday

Selling a car

Two weeks advertising with picture from only $29

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!