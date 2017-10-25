Wanderers to dig in



BRIGHT will be looking for an improved batting performance in its first two-day match of the season, starting Saturday.

The Wanderers are away to Yarrawonga Mulwala in round four after last week going down to Rovers United Bruck at the WJ Findlay Oval.

“We definitely need to bat better then we have the past two weekends,” co-captain Dylan Bursill said.

“Like always the key in the two dayers is valuing your wicket, we can’t afford to lose early wickets, so we really have to knuckle down.

“Building partnerships right down is going to be important especially against a team like Yarrawonga who we expect to be very strong.

“What we’ll be trying to do is get to tea as few wickets down as possible and not worrying too much about the runs.

“If you’re only one or two wickets down at tea you’re then in a pretty good position to push on in the second half of the day.”

Seamus Phillips was the standout with the bat for Bright on Saturday posting a classy 55 in the Wanderers’ loss to Rovers United Bruck.

