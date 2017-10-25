Volunteers shape anniversary show



THE extraordinary volunteer effort that brings the Myrtleford and District Agricultural and Pastoral Society’s 70th anniversary to fruition was well in evidence on Monday.

Society secretary Lis Meehan, vice-president Liz Salmon, treasurer Deb Geddes and committee and showground helpers were shepherding prime-movers with sideshow equipment, paperwork, exhibit entries and certificates into the right places in preparation for Saturday’s show.

“The only continuing North East agricultural show east of the Hume” – as Ms Salmon described it – will be opened by Cathy McGowan (MHR, Indi) at 11am from the picturesque showgrounds’ sound shell.

Horse events are the first to start at 8:30am, followed by pony club eventing at 9am and beef cattle and poultry judging and pet show at 9.30am.

Five-year-old shearing start Charlie Dunn, from Culcairn, will take the fleece from sheep from 10am and there will be a make-believe shearing competition for children at the animal nursery.

A pipe band will march and play in the sound shell at 10.30am and again at 12.30pm and there will be opportunities for skills driving tests until 2.30pm.

The seven-event wood chopping competition will be underway at 11.15am and at 11.30am ‘Folk with poke’ will perform in the sound shell while the State Emergency Service will perform a road crash rescue demonstration.

